Ranveer Singh’s stunning selfie in a sleek black outfit will help you beat the Monday blues

When Ranveer Singh comes out in luxury, he always manages to turn heads. Whether it’s his formal attire or his unique looks, whatever he wears draws attention, and many people look up to him as a fashion icon.

Ranveer Singh also gives his fans glimpses into his life with images he posts on his social media accounts. In fact, he recently posted a fresh selfie on his social media account that had followers fawning over his elegant appearance.

Last night, Ranveer took a selfie on his Instagram story in which he appeared to be looking sleek. The ’83 actor seemed to be in a good mood as he turned muse for his camera and clicked a selfie. He can be seen sporting a classy black shirt with buttons open at the top.

With his sleek black ensemble, Ranveer could be seen flashing his new neck pendant and chain. To complete the dapper look, the actor was seen wearing diamond studs.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh shocked his fans by revealing the release dates for his flicks ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar on Sunday. Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev in the film ’83, which will be released on Christmas 2021.