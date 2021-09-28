Reality TV star Kim Kardashian donates $3000 to a poor family

American media personality, model, and businesswomen Kim Kardashian has proved that just like her beautiful personality she has a beautiful and big heart as well as she donated money to a poor family.

According to the sources, Kim gave an amount of $3000 to a mother of four children, who lost her husband due to Covid-19 and also lost her job in the pandemic.

“Throughout, this time, unfortunately our bills have fallen behind, after only being able to make the minimum payments,” the woman wrote on her campaign page as she asked for $3000.

Multiple sources then confirmed to Page Six that the user was indeed the KKW Beauty founder but she did not intend on revealing her identity.