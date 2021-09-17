Recent clicks of newlywed Minal Khan & Ahsan Mohsin Ikram from Dawat

Newlywed couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram first appearance on social media after their wedding as the beloved couple has shared recent clicks from their Shadi Dawat.

The Jalan actress, took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures with her husband, Ahsan Mohsin Khan, and wrote, “First shadi dawat.”

Have a look:

It should be noted that Minal Khan recently got married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in the presence of their family and friends.

Their wedding events have become the center of attention of social media these days.