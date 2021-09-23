Richa Chadha looks stunning in the latest pictures

Tahir Yameen

23rd Sep, 2021. 06:04 pm
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadda is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She began her career as a model and then she moved to theatre.

Fans appreciated Richa Chadda’s ethereal beauty as she showed her perfect look. Here are the latest pictures of Richa Chadha.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

She opted for gorgeous outfits. She never fails to impress her fans with her amazing acting talent and impeccable fashion sense.

She has 2.1 million followers on her Instagram. The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 3,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

58 mins ago
Jana Kramer explains what happened when she met Mike Caussin while out with Jay Cutler

Jana Kramer opened up about a "strange" conversation she had with her...
1 hour ago
Kubra Khan as Mashal: A Sympathetic Villain

We have seen Kubra Khan in many Pakistani dramas such as Alif...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Hareem Shah takes internet by storm with her swimming clip

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok,...
2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid receives love during a stroll at Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid wowed admirers with a kind gesture while strolling through Milan...
2 hours ago
Piers Morgan discusses the 'annoying' long-term COVID effects weeks after recovery

Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster, has spoken out about his COVID-19 symptoms...
2 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make significant contributions to NAACP and ACLU

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hollywood's power couple, have come out in...