Rihanna’s new photo ignites the internet

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 02:54 pm
rihanna

Rihanna was stunned in a crocheted bra and short pixie cut for a global campaign starring LeBron James, Roger Federer, and Patti Smith.

Rihanna

In her tiny top and teddy bear jacket, the Fenty Beauty founder looked effortlessly cool. She was photographed in the back of a car, looking off into the distance, wearing red lipstick and several necklaces and rings.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old music sensation wore a sultry gown while modelling for RIMOWA‘s Never Still global campaign.

Rihanna’s most recent photo received a lot of likes from her friends and fans. Her next photo showed her wearing a fuzzy tiger-print bucket cap, a yellow top that bared her toned midriff, and striped pants.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

6 mins ago
PHOTO: Dia Mirza shares first picture with her son Avyaan "we are deeply grateful"

Dia Mirza began a new chapter in her life on July 14,...
53 mins ago
“Being Saim in real life requires patience” Haroon Shahid

Recently the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has been setting the bar high...
1 hour ago
Angelina Jolie looks stunning in a black pencil dress

Angelina Jolie stunned fans with her immaculate fitness as she met with...
2 hours ago
Heavily pregnant Neha Dhupia enjoys 'pool party for two'; see pictures

Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia, who is all set to welcome her second baby...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra apologizes after the activist criticism "you were heard"

After the play was panned, Priyanka Chopra apologized for her role in...
3 hours ago
"Love of my life": Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick with a special birthday surprise

Bollywood's iconic diva Priyanka Chopra has wished hubby Nick Jonas on his...