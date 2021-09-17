Rihanna’s new photo ignites the internet

Rihanna was stunned in a crocheted bra and short pixie cut for a global campaign starring LeBron James, Roger Federer, and Patti Smith.

In her tiny top and teddy bear jacket, the Fenty Beauty founder looked effortlessly cool. She was photographed in the back of a car, looking off into the distance, wearing red lipstick and several necklaces and rings.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old music sensation wore a sultry gown while modelling for RIMOWA‘s Never Still global campaign.

Rihanna’s most recent photo received a lot of likes from her friends and fans. Her next photo showed her wearing a fuzzy tiger-print bucket cap, a yellow top that bared her toned midriff, and striped pants.