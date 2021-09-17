Rihanna’s new photo ignites the internet
Rihanna was stunned in a crocheted bra and short pixie cut for a global campaign starring LeBron James, Roger Federer, and Patti Smith.
In her tiny top and teddy bear jacket, the Fenty Beauty founder looked effortlessly cool. She was photographed in the back of a car, looking off into the distance, wearing red lipstick and several necklaces and rings.
On Thursday, the 33-year-old music sensation wore a sultry gown while modelling for RIMOWA‘s Never Still global campaign.
Rihanna’s most recent photo received a lot of likes from her friends and fans. Her next photo showed her wearing a fuzzy tiger-print bucket cap, a yellow top that bared her toned midriff, and striped pants.
Read More
PHOTO: Dia Mirza shares first picture with her son Avyaan "we are deeply grateful"
Dia Mirza began a new chapter in her life on July 14,...
“Being Saim in real life requires patience” Haroon Shahid
Recently the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has been setting the bar high...
Angelina Jolie looks stunning in a black pencil dress
Angelina Jolie stunned fans with her immaculate fitness as she met with...
Heavily pregnant Neha Dhupia enjoys 'pool party for two'; see pictures
Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia, who is all set to welcome her second baby...
Priyanka Chopra apologizes after the activist criticism "you were heard"
After the play was panned, Priyanka Chopra apologized for her role in...