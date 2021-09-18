Ripped Jeans, Vibrant Top – Alizeh Shah kills in her latest photos
Alizeh Shah has made her mark in the Pakistani Showbiz Industry ever since her groundbreaking performance in the drama serial ‘Ishq Tamasha’. The actress has been known to her fans as a fearless individual who is not shy to give bold fashion statements that certainly catch the eye of the Pakistani and Global Social Media landscape.
Whether it’s her dance performance on the famous song ‘Dilbar’ or the infamous strapless gown that she wore on an awards show, Alizeh Shah does know how to make it to headlines.
The Pakistani beauty has once again shared a remarkable series of photos in which she is seen wearing a tightly fitted top with patches of pink and stripe patterned cloth. Complimenting the look is black jeans which have been ripped from the knees.
With light casual make-up and eyes like a doll, Alizeh Shah has given casual wear a new twist that would certainly give ideas to many girls out there. Have a look:
