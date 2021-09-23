Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make significant contributions to NAACP and ACLU

23rd Sep, 2021. 03:43 pm
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hollywood’s power couple, have come out in support of civil rights.

The couple announced on Instagram that they donated $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for a fundraiser that will run until October 8.

“Honoured and excited to launch this,” the Deadpool actor wrote on Instagram. THANK YOU, ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, for your unwavering commitment to defending rights and civil liberties.”

He also stated on Twitter, “We still believe in you, 2021.” Let’s work together to help @ACLU and @naacp ldf change it.”

“LDF is enormously grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8,” the LDF tweeted. Their generosity comes at a critical juncture in the history of our democracy.”

Last year, after the death of George Floyd on May 25, the couple donated to the NAACP’s LDF.

 

