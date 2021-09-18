Saeeda Imtiaz looks beautiful & stylish in her latest photoshoot

Tahir Yameen

18th Sep, 2021. 08:05 pm
Saeeda

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She was born on 21st May 1985. She began her career in Pakistani showbiz as a model.

The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share a string of stunning pictures. She looks extremely stunning in the photos.

She wrote the caption “Bhatkay howay logon ko sahi rasta dekha kr Hum apni manzil ko chalay, ‘Pyar dobara hota hay ‘unko yai seekha kar Hum apni manzil ko chalay. . . . . . ~S.Imtiaz.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saeedaimtiaz

Saeeda Imtiaz pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

