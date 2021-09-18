Saeeda Imtiaz looks beautiful & stylish in her latest photoshoot

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She was born on 21st May 1985. She began her career in Pakistani showbiz as a model.

The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share a string of stunning pictures. She looks extremely stunning in the photos.

She wrote the caption “Bhatkay howay logon ko sahi rasta dekha kr Hum apni manzil ko chalay, ‘Pyar dobara hota hay ‘unko yai seekha kar Hum apni manzil ko chalay. . . . . . ~S.Imtiaz.”

Saeeda Imtiaz pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

