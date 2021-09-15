Saif Ali Khan reveals he is scared of expensive weddings “Mere 4 bachche hai”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor claimed they wanted their wedding to be small and intimate. He went on to say that ‘expensive’ weddings make him uncomfortable.

Yami was ridiculed by host Kapil Sharma over her low-key wedding with Aditya Dhar, which was only attended by 20 people. Her maternal grandmother told her to adhere to pandemic procedures and keep the gathering modest, she added.

Recalling his wedding with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, Saif said that they wanted an intimate affair as well. “Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai.” he quipped.

Saif then joked about being scared of extravagant weddings. “Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se. Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai.”

With Kareena, Saif has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. From his former marriage to Amrita Singh, he has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and a son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

