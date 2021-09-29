Sajal Aly wishes birthday to her husband Ahad with a sweet note

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 05:58 pm
Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress her fans with her amazing acting skills and outstanding fashion sense.

Recently the Mom actress wishes birthday to her husband Ahad Raza Mir with a sweet note.

Took to Instagram, the diva has shared an adorable picture with Ahad Raza Mir and wrote, “Happy Birthday my Hamlet,” along with a picture.

A number of fellow celebrities, fans, send love and prayers to the couple.

Check out the comments below:

On the other hand, Ahad’s mother Samra Raza Mir also wishes Ahad a happy birthday with wifey Sajal Aly sending hearts on it.

“Happy Birthday My Love ❤”Sep 29” Samra wrote along with Ahad’s picture.

