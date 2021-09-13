Salman Khan appreciates the dawn in Turkey as he prepares for the Tiger 3 shoot
Salman Khan is an actor who never misses an opportunity to delight his fans. Salman’s fan base is enthralled by everything he does, whether it’s a social media post or a movie announcement.
Interestingly, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star is currently working on his much talked about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and fans are keen to get every update about the movie. Now, Salman Khan has tempted his followers with yet another update, sharing a breathtaking photograph from Turkey.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will film a love song in Cappadocia, which will be one of the series’ most expensive numbers.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a stunning picture of himself enjoying the sunrise in Cappadocia. The pic featured Salman wearing a hooded jacket and standing near a railing as he watched the entire city. He captioned the image as, “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey”.
