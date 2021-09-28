Sana Fakhar looks alluring in a brown saree, see photos

Sana Fakhar is one of the most experienced artists in the Pakistan showbiz industry. She was born on 16th June 1979 and has been working as an actress and model for many years.

Sana Fakhar is a huge fan of traditional attire. You might wonder how we know this. Check out her Instagram account, which is filled with pictures of the actress wearing beautiful sarees and lehengas. Be it an award function or shooting for her reality television show, ethnic attire is her go-to pick for most occasions.

Sana Fakhar made our hearts race all over again as she took to Instagram and shared some stunning photos of herself wearing a brown saree.

Have a look!