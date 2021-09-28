Sana Fakhar looks alluring in a brown saree, see photos
Sana Fakhar is one of the most experienced artists in the Pakistan showbiz industry. She was born on 16th June 1979 and has been working as an actress and model for many years.
Sana Fakhar is a huge fan of traditional attire. You might wonder how we know this. Check out her Instagram account, which is filled with pictures of the actress wearing beautiful sarees and lehengas. Be it an award function or shooting for her reality television show, ethnic attire is her go-to pick for most occasions.
Sana Fakhar made our hearts race all over again as she took to Instagram and shared some stunning photos of herself wearing a brown saree.
Have a look!
Also Read
Read More
Photos: Fatima Effendi looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Fatima Effendi, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with...
Zareen Khan’s latest bold Photo sets the internet on fire
Indian model and actress, Zarine Khan known for her roles in Bollywood...
Kylie Jenner advises soon-to-be moms, ‘Be gentle with yourself’
The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner gave some major advice to...
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to shoot for a new song 'Pathan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Mallorca for a...
Hina Khan shares a no-makeup, no-filter selfie says ‘To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are’
Hina Khan is a well-known Indian television actress and model. Khan has...