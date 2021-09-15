Sanam Chaudhry shares a message to her followers, know here

Sanam Chaudhry, a well-known face on television, has left the industry and reverted to Islam. Sanam has deleted all of her Instagram images, except for a couple from her Nikkah ceremony.

Sanam Chaudhry has also changed her Instagram bio from actress to “A muslim, a mother, and learning Islam, the deen of our creator Allah.” She is married to music artist Somee Chauhan.

Sanam recently used her Instagram stories to send a message to her fans and followers. Sanam Chaudhry stated that because she has abandoned worldly desires in favor of Allah, she will not promote worldly desires to others.

Sanam has requested the PR companies to not send her PRs anymore, as she will not be promoting them from now onwards.

Take a look at some of the popular reactions to Sanam’s recent remarks.