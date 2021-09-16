Sapna Choudhary’s all-red look garners lots of praises from fans
Leading Bollywood model and dancer Sapna Choudhary has shared her new photos on social media in which she is wearing a red shalwar kameez.
She posted the caption “I don’t have ego , you talk,i talk,you keep quiet,I keep quite.”
View this post on Instagram
The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 80,000 likes so far. The comments section is also flooded with praises for the actress.
Read More
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment
King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."
Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood
Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos
Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...