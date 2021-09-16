Sapna Choudhary’s all-red look garners lots of praises from fans

Tahir Yameen

16th Sep, 2021. 07:35 pm
Sapna

Leading Bollywood model and dancer Sapna Choudhary has shared her new photos on social media in which she is wearing a red shalwar kameez.

She posted the caption “I don’t have ego , you talk,i talk,you keep quiet,I keep quite.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 80,000 likes so far. The comments section is also flooded with praises for the actress.

