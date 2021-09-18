Sara Ali khan’s enjoy perfectly her weekend with moonlight and bonfire in the hills

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian Bollywood actress. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, a well-known Bollywood actor, and Amrita Singh, a well-known actress.

Sara Ali Khan had her first appearance in a television commercial when she was only four years old. She made her acting debut in the interfaith romance Hindi film Kedarnath in 2018.

Sara shared the story of herself enjoying the moonlight and a bonfire in the hills on her Instagram account. Sara shared a snapshot of herself standing in the moonlight amidst the mountains on her Instagram stories.