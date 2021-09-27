Sarah Khan shares enchanting picture with husband Falak Shabir

Tahir Yameen

27th Sep, 2021. 08:15 pm
Sarah

Sarah Khan is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 22nd January 1992 in Karachi. She began her career as a model in 2012.

Lately, Sarah has posted a new picture with her husband on her Instagram and left her fans in awe.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

She regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers. Her picture has received more than 160,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Mere Bewafa, Karamat e Ishq, Belapur Ki Dayan, Kitni gilhain baqi hain 2 and many more.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

24 mins ago
Sana Javed’s new gorgeous photo set the internet on fire

Popular Tv star Sana Javed recently uploaded a gorgeous photo that took...
34 mins ago
Fatima Effendi looks fabulous in her latest picture

Fatima Effendi is a Pakistani actress, model, and television personality. In 2001, she...
47 mins ago
Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known Pakistani model and influencer who came to...
1 hour ago
Mahi Baloch’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Mahi Baloch is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th December...
4 hours ago
Catwalk is back: Live shows return to Paris Fashion Week

Masks may still be the crucial accessory, but Paris Fashion Week roars...
5 hours ago
Official trailer of Shehnaaz Gill's film debut is out now

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently dropped a poster of his upcoming film...