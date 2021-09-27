Sarah Khan shares enchanting picture with husband Falak Shabir

Sarah Khan is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 22nd January 1992 in Karachi. She began her career as a model in 2012.

Lately, Sarah has posted a new picture with her husband on her Instagram and left her fans in awe.

Take a look!

She regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers. Her picture has received more than 160,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Mere Bewafa, Karamat e Ishq, Belapur Ki Dayan, Kitni gilhain baqi hain 2 and many more.