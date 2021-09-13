Sarah Khan shows off her blossoming baby bump as birth of her child nears

The rising star of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sarah Khan, who made it to the list of the Most Beautiful Women of 2021 recently, has dropped the latest snap cradling her growing baby bump.

Uploading the picture to her Instagram, Sarah Khan posed for the camera while she placed her hand on her growing baby bump.

The actress, who got married in July 2020, is expecting her first child with singer Falak Shabir. She captioned the sweet image, “I can not wait to hold you in my arms InshAllah,” along with a heart emoji.

No make-up because you know it by now, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress does not need it as her pregnancy glow does the trick.

