Sarah Khan shows off her blossoming baby bump as birth of her child nears
The rising star of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sarah Khan, who made it to the list of the Most Beautiful Women of 2021 recently, has dropped the latest snap cradling her growing baby bump.
Uploading the picture to her Instagram, Sarah Khan posed for the camera while she placed her hand on her growing baby bump.
The actress, who got married in July 2020, is expecting her first child with singer Falak Shabir. She captioned the sweet image, “I can not wait to hold you in my arms InshAllah,” along with a heart emoji.
No make-up because you know it by now, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress does not need it as her pregnancy glow does the trick.
There’s no denying that the Sabaat actress is a sight for sore eyes, however, the picture has garnered immense love within very less time and the fans are gushing over the expecting mother with heart reacts.
Her post was quickly inundated with comments full of wishes and prayers from her followers.
Earlier, Sarah Khan had opened about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.
Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.
“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.
The blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”
“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.
“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Khan added.
