Sarwat Gillani enjoy holidays with her husband and friends, see photos

Sarwat Gilani is an amazing example of Pakistan, film, television, and voice play on screen. Sarwat Gilani is 37 years old. He is known for his roles in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (2013).

Sarwat Gilani is considered the queen of Pakistan in the 90s. There was no style show where Sarwat was not seen descending the slope. As he used to be so happy he got to the point that when people saw that Sarwat was going down today, they would take a pass and come.

Sarwat Gilani wore the appropriate attire most of the time, however, she has been criticized because of her dressing at events.

Gilani shared some Lovely Vacations photos for her to enjoy with friends

In the pictures, she was eating dinner in late spring on the beach with loved ones she wore a red dress that was kind and looked beautiful and very attractive in this Dress

Numerous friends welcomed her at the beach party. Farhad Mirza his next partner is also there with some business friends.

Have a look!