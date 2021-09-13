Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks effortlessly cool while posing for a shoot
Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, shared a photo of herself spending her Sunday in New York with her Instagram followers. She uploaded shots from an outdoor photoshoot.
Suhana wore a casual stylish outfit for the photography. Over a black tank top and denim shorts, she donned an enormous blue and white striped shirt.
Her outfit was finished with black loafers and a lime green baguette bag. “Sunday,” she captioned her post, which was ‘liked’ by Khushi Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others.
View this post on Instagram
Suhana is currently a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in New York. She recently returned from a week-long vacation in Europe that included stops in Portugal and Serbia.
