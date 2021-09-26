Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana wears a crimson outfit for a night out with friends in New York
Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, enjoyed a fantastic night out with her friends in New York on Saturday. She shared a photo of her outfit for the night on Instagram.
Suhana styled her hair in a ponytail and donned a strapless red leather dress. She completed her ensemble with a white purse and nude platform heels. Her pals were likewise decked out for the occasion.
More photos show them holding hands as they stroll down a New York street, and another that appears to have been taken at the metro.
Suhana is enrolled in a film studies program at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She frequently posts photos of her residence on Instagram.
Suhana recently returned to the United States after spending several weeks in Europe, including visits to Portugal and Serbia. Gauri Khan, a Bollywood producer, had previously published photos from their vacation.
Before that, Gauri had done an entire photoshoot for Suhana by a pool. In the photos, Suhana was seen in a white tank top and shorts, posing with a can of Coke in her hands. “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford,” she wrote with her post.
