Shaniera Akram expresses dismay for being called “rich gori” & “celebrity’s wife”

Famed social media activist Shaniera Akram, who is the wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, has expressed her dismay over people constantly demeaning all the blood and sweat she has shed for Pakistan over the past 10 years.

Shaniera Akram took to her Instagram and bashed the keyboard warriors for calling her “rich gori”, “privileged” and “celebrity’s wife”.

In a number of Insta stories, the activist shared her two-cents and detailed that she is also a part of Pakistan now and she has always stood for the rights of Pakistani people.

“Sick of being called a random white woman, rich gori, privileged, white person, someone of occasionally lives in Pakistan and a celebrity’s wife,” she wrote displeasingly.

“Do you not know I have spent 10 years in Pakistan, fighting for the rights of our people, caring for those who are underprivileged and standing up for the country I have grown to love,” she questioned.

“Yes, I am a white. Yes I am an Australiam woman. I can’t help that and I don’t want to be ashamed of it, I am proud of my heritage and for who I am,” added Akram.

“Yes, I am married to an incredible Pakistani man, who happens to be a national hero, But I have never used that in vain. I have never lauded that over anyone.”

Shaniera further added, clearing that she is also a part of this country and has earned her own recognition. “Like me or not. Red my words and let them sink in. I am no random, I am Shaniera Akram. I have earned every bit of my name and I am here to stay!”

“Let’s stop this horrible trolling, I am a part of Pakistan whether you like it or not. I have earned my position here,” she said adding: “So let’s put our differences aside and work together and get on with making our country even better than it is, for all who love it as much as I do.”

“I am a human, I will make mistakes, but my intentions are good and there is always method to my madness, just trust in me and know, even if I make you feel uncomfortable for what ever the reason, I will always have best interests at hear”, she concluded.