Sidharth Shukla says goodbye with a grin in a BTS video from BBB3 as fans sobs

Producer Sarita Tanwar revealed a behind-the-scenes video of Sidharth Shukla filming the conclusion scene for Broken But Beautiful 3. Fans were moved by the clip. You can see it here.

After witnessing a behind-the-scenes film from Broken But Beautiful 3, fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla were brought to tears. Sarita Tanwar, the producer, posted the video on her Instagram page and dedicated it to all of Sidharth’s admirers, who are known as “Sidhearts.”

Posting the video, Sarita wrote, “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3.”

Sidharth died of a suspected heart attack on September 2. His final show, Broken But Beautiful 3, began streaming on ALTBalaji in May. He took on the character of Agastya Rao, a writer, and filmmaker.

“The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say ‘was’ because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That’s pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn’t paid promotion,” she added.