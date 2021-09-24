Suhana Khan’s latest bold photo goes viral

Suhana Khan has shared new pictures to mesmerize her fans posing in a white cold shoulder shirt.

Taking to Instagram She shared a bold photo in which she can be seen wearing a white cold shoulder Shirt. Her loose hair curls add much to her elegant look.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 300,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s most well-known actors. She was born in India on May 22, 2000.