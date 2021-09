Sumbul Iqbal Khan looks stunning in the latest picture

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on August 30, 1990, in Karachi, Pakistan. She began her acting career with the Pakistani mega-hit drama, Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza in 2011.

She made her debut, which was a huge success in Pakistan. The same drama made Sumbul very popular.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2, Raju Rocket, and many more.

Sharing her latest photo. Here we have a picture of Sumbul Iqbal. Take a look:

She shared the message on her Instagram story and wrote, “With heart reaction.”