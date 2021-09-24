Sumbul Iqbal latest photos becomes a top trend on social media

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 07:30 pm
Sumbul

Sumbul Iqbal is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani media industry. She started her career with the drama serial Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza.

The lovely actress has been in a number of films as a leading woman and has worked on a variety of projects. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

Here are a few Latest Pictures of Sumbul Iqbal.

Have a look!

Sumbul

Sumbul She wrote on her Instagram post“فروا 🌿”.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures and videos.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

8 mins ago
Suhana Khan’s latest bold photo goes viral

Suhana Khan has shared new pictures to mesmerize her fans posing in...
42 mins ago
Indian Singer Dhuvani Bhanushali copied the melody of the iconic song 'Gagar'

Pakistani songs and melodies have been plagiarized across the border many times...
45 mins ago
Areeba Habib looks gorgeous as she wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on...
1 hour ago
Minal Khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Minal Khan is a Pakistani film and television actress. She was born...
2 hours ago
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes Jumma Mubarak with new gorgeous photos

Zhalay Sarhadi is a versatile Pakistani actress. She was born on 11th...
2 hours ago
Obituary: Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away

Veteran TV and film actor Talat Iqbal breathed his last in Dallas,...