Sumbul Iqbal looks gorgeous in new alluring pictures

Tahir Yameen

13th Sep, 2021. 07:07 pm
Sumbul

Sumbul Iqbal, one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress her fans with her amazing acting talent and impeccable fashion sense. She is a well-known actress who is well known for her dramatic roles.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures.

Here are a few latest pictures of Sumbul Iqbal.

Have a look!

 

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Dil e Abad, Hawa, Rait Aur Angan, Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Janey Kyun, Tum Se Mil Kay, Kahan Ho Tum, and many more.

 

