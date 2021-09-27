Sussex royal setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state?

After the couple’s recent trip to New York, royal historian Angela Levin slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal expert claimed the pair is positioning themselves to be as important as leaders of state and government as a result of their tour.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the United Nations in New York, where they met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of the 193-member international body’s annual assembly of leaders.

As the couple exited the United Nations headquarters, Markle told reporters, “It was a great encounter.”

Later on Saturday, Harry and Meghan were in New York to attend the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park, which aims to encourage wealthier countries to share one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world’s poorest countries.

Levin took to Twitter to say, “H and M are establishing themselves as powerful as leaders of state and government. No, they aren’t.”