T-series and BOL Beats collaborate for a new version of Bol Kaffara featuring Jubin Nautiyal and Mouni Roy

T-series and BOL Beats have collaborated for a new version of ‘Bol Kaffara’ with the name of ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai.’ The song was originally presented by BOL Beats and sung by singer Sehar Gul Khan in 2018.

Now T-series has presented Bol Kaffara’s new version in the voice of the iconic Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal with the name ‘Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai’.

T-series has released the music video of Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai also featured Meet Bros and Indian actor Mouni Roy.

T-series is the world’s largest Music Label. The record label has been in the music industry for more than three decades and the popularity of its music catalog can be gauged by the fact that it owns the biggest YouTube channel in the world. Crossing 193 million subscribers, there is no YouTube channel with as many subscribers.

Jubin Nautiyal added more charm to the song with his stellar singing skills complimented by a beautifully shot video. Jubin Nautiyal is the hottest property in the Indian Music Industry as the singer is known to have thrown back-to-back hits that have taken the world like a storm. His recent song “Lut Gaye” became a huge hit with 861 million views in 5 months which was also produced by T-Series. Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai has garnered immense praise from the public.

This collaboration showcases the popularity of the song in India. Listeners are also praising this song and they can’t help but swoon over Sehr Khan’s beautiful voice.

Indian fans of Bol Kaffara have shared their affection for the song and their enthusiasm for the song could be seen in the comment section of the video.

The new version of Bol Kaffara ‘Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai’ , Watch here: