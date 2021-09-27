The teaser for the 3rd season of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ has been released

A teaser for the third season of “Kurulus: Osman” has been released on a Turkish TV channel, which is good news for the show. The next season of the historical series will be released soon, according to the series’ producer.

No exact date of release has been shared by the production team of the show, which is a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul”.

“Kurulus: Osman” relates the narrative of the Ottoman Empire’s founder.