Throwback to Mahira Khan amazing dance performances, watch video

The star of the Pakistan showbiz industry, Mahira Khan who proved herself in television dramas, and films with her captivating acting and beautiful personality not only in Pakistan but she also sets her name across the border as well.

The diva is also known for her dancing skills and she always steals the limelight of every stage with her dance performances.

As we know that, the Lux Style Awards 2021 is just around the corner, and to mark this year’s Awards the Mahira’s Mashion has shared the diva’s outstanding throwback dance performances from the past Lux Style Awards.

Have a look:

“We may be biased but @mahirahkhan’s performances are what we look forward to every #LSA! But who do YOU think will be the biggest performer this year? Tell us all your guesses.” the caption read.