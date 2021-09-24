‘Tiger King 2’ to be released this year Netflix recently announced

Los Angeles, California: Netflix recently announced on Thursday that a sequel to “Tiger King,” the documentary series that enthralled millions around the world in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be released this year.

The first season followed “Joe Exotic,” a mullet-wearing private zookeeper who ruled over a menagerie of huge cats, eccentric employees, and oddball loves before ending himself in prison for attempted murder.

In the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, it was watched by 64 million homes.

The trailer for “Tiger King 2” shows Exotic supposedly calling in from prison, where he is serving a 22-year sentence.

Carole Baskin, the animal rights activist who Exotic tried to assassinate, appears in the teaser, but she rejected to participate following her “false portrayal” in the first series, according to Fox Business.

The first “Tiger King” focused on Exotic’s feud with Baskin, who had accused the flashy businessman of torturing the animals in his park for years.

It also included a lot of wild and unverified accusations that Baskin fed her husband to the tigers at their refuge. Baskin denies having anything to do with her husband’s disappearance.

A billboard in the teaser for the sequel series asks, “Who murdered Don Lewis?” and offers a $100,000 prize for information on Baskin’s husband’s whereabouts.

In May, US authorities confiscated 68 lions, tigers, and lion-tiger hybrids from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s former animal park, Joe Exotic.

According to Justice Department investigators, the current owners had repeatedly broken animal welfare rules and had failed to follow an order to employ a trained veterinarian.

“Tiger King 2,” which Netflix describes as “the continuation of a cultural phenomenon,” sees directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin return.