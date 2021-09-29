TikTok gains 1 billion active users globally, announces company

The globally popular video-sharing app TikTok has gained one billion active users from around the world.

TikTok is a popular video streaming and social media platform founded in 2016 and it has and now the app has surpassed 1 billion users.

✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉 https://t.co/X7FjwpTI0B — TikTok (@tiktok_us) September 27, 2021

The United States, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia are the biggest runs for the popular app, the company said.

TikTok has experienced surges in users around the world in the past few years, despite regulatory scrutiny, it is facing in the United States and other regions.

The company previously said it had about 55 million global users by January 2018. That number rose to more than 271 million by December 2018, 508 million by December 2019, and 689 million by July 2020.

The favourite app also generated several rivals, including Instagram Reels. Earlier this year, Google launched its own version of short-form videos called YouTube Shorts.