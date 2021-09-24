Twitterati’s hilariously reacts to Umar Akmal’s TikTok video

Umar Akmal is a former Pakistani cricketer who represented the country between 2009 and 2019. The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned him for eighteen months for not disclosing offers related to spot-fixing.

On August 1, 2009, Akmal made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka, on August 12, 2009, he made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against Sri Lanka, and on November 23, 2009, he made his Test debut against New Zealand. He is a right-handed batsman and a part-time spinner. Like his two brothers, Adnan and Kamran, Umar has kept wicket for the national team in many ODIs.

Now Umar Akmal has been quite active on TikTok. Akmal has posted a new Tiktok Video on a cheesy Bollywood song. After his new TikTok video, netizens shared hilarious reactions on social media.

Have a look at Twitterati’s reaction to this video!