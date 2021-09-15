Umer Sharif’s wife pens down an emotional promise note for his better health

Versatile Comedian Umer Sharif’s wife is pledging him support till she gets her husband better.

Took to Instagram, Zareen Omer shared a throwback picture of Umer along with a heartfelt promise note for her Husband’s better health.

“Hospital me jo promise kia hai tum say sab jaldi arrang[sic] kr longi In shaa Allah (The promise I made you in the hospital, will arrange everything for your treatment InshaAllah),” Zareen wrote in the caption.

It should be noted that Umer Sharif has been diagnosed with cancer, appealed to PM Imran Khan last week to arrange his visa so that he could go abroad for his treatment. The veteran comedian is under critical observation at a private hospital in Pakistan.