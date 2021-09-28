Urwa Hocane shares her throwback looks from the Lux Style Awards
Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane shared her favourite throwback looks from the Lux Style Awards.
Took to Instagram, the Udaari actress shared a series of her adorable pictures from the past Lux Style Awards and also shared her favourite look with her fans.
Take a look:
Sharing the pictures Urwa wrote that the 2018 Lux Style Awards look was her favourite, “Reminiscing about my favourite Lux Style Award looks from over the years, my 2018 outfit has to be my favourite! Thank you @luxstylepk for celebrating and honouring us and our work every year with so much love! #20YearsoLSA.” she wrote in the caption.
“p.s. Having my Amma in the audience , blow kisses my way as I win the award , was my favourite moment of @luxstylepk @raziamakhdoom,” she added
