Usama Khan reveals his inspiration in the industry ‘we should avoid toxic characters’

Usama Khan is a talented and diverse young actor in Pakistan’s entertainment business. Usama is most known for co-starring in the soap opera “Sanwari” with Zainab Shabbir in the role of Tabrez.

Usama Khan also starred in the films Bezuban and Main Khwab Bunti Hon. Usama Khan has also been in a number of advertisements and modeling projects. Bisaat-e-Dil, Ghalati, Tamanna, Haqeeqat, Mere dost mere yaar 2, and Ishq Jalebi are among his other dramas.

In the show, Usama was asked about his inspiration in the Industry. After a deep thought, He replied saying “Fawad Khan and there is also another name which came in my mind and that is Faysal Qureshi, their work inspires me”.

Usama was asked about the characters he would like to do or avoid in the future to which he responded, ” I try to choose different characters every time, I prefer to do the characters which have a margin to perform and the interaction of the character. I think we should avoid doing toxic characters even if it’s a main lead”.