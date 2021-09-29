Victoria Beckham reveals her weirdest favourite meal

Famed English singer Victoria Beckham has recently revealed her most interesting eating habit and told her all-time favourite meal is toast with sprinkled salt.

The 47-year-old singer-turned-fashion designed shared her weirdest eating habit, saying: “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department.”

“I like whole-grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt,” added the mum-of-four.

Admitting that she’s incredibly picky with food, The fashionista steers clear of any butter, oils, or sauces as she simply doesn’t enjoy them.

Victoria Beckham further told, “To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself.”

“I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. But don’t like oils or butter or sauces.”

Victoria’s strict eating habits have even left celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay lost for words after he told the former singer he’s never met anyone who eats as she does.

Earlier, Beckham had confessed she was ready to marry an electrician before marrying former English footballer David Beckham.

A man named Mark Wood was working to set an alarm in order to report theft crimes. Victoria met with him at the age of 14 and the two remained friends for 6 years.

Mark Wood was saddened by the end of their relationship when the singer called it off.

However, Victoria Beckham said in this regard, “It wasn’t the right person for me, I wasn’t enjoying myself, so that had to end.”