Waliya Najib looks beatific in an all-brown stunning outfit, see photos
Waliya Najib is a young and gorgeous Pakistani model. She is also an actress who starred in the 2020 drama Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She has 1 million followers on her Instagram account.
She allures people with her vibe and charm. Waliya looked fabulous in her brown-hued outfits, and let’s have a look.
She posted the caption “Been so drawn to this colour recently, am I ready for fall? 🍁Got sooo many questions about this beautiful outfit by @mannat_clothing @mannat.usa ✨ so I made @faizan.sameer do a photoshoot of me in it 😏🌾 How did he do? I love these photos tbh”
View this post on Instagram
Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.
Also Read
Read More
Alizeh Shah gives royal vibes in latest photo
Alizeh Shah, an actress, and dancer are known for her beautiful appearance...
Priyanka Chopra sitting crossed legs in a private jet, see photos
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who is recently on her shoot for the...
Imran Abbas is all praises for music maestro Lata Mangeshkar Ji
Pakistani star Imran Abbas is all praised for the Queen of Melody...
Fiza Ali’s new photos in red dress take the internet by storm
Fiza Ali is a model and actress from Pakistan. Her modeling career...
Mansha Pasha looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos
Mansha Pasha is a Pakistani actress and model Mansha with her beauty...