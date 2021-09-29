Waliya Najib looks beatific in an all-brown stunning outfit, see photos

Tahir Yameen

29th Sep, 2021. 08:08 pm
Waliya

Waliya Najib is a young and gorgeous Pakistani model. She is also an actress who starred in the 2020 drama Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She has 1 million followers on her Instagram account.

She allures people with her vibe and charm. Waliya looked fabulous in her brown-hued outfits, and let’s have a look.

She posted the caption “Been so drawn to this colour recently, am I ready for fall? 🍁Got sooo many questions about this beautiful outfit by @mannat_clothing @mannat.usa ✨ so I made @faizan.sameer do a photoshoot of me in it 😏🌾 How did he do? I love these photos tbh”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waliya Najib (@waliyanajib)

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

 

