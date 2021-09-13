WATCH: Guest confuses Aiman Khan with her twin (bride) at the reception

Getting confused between identical twins is natural and funny at the same time and the same happened at actress Minal Khan’s reception on Sunday when a guest confuses Aiman Khan, her twin sister, with the bride.

An entertaining clip is doing rounds on social media which showed a guest greeting Aiman Khan, who was seen sitting on the stage, thinking she was the bride.

Laughing at the funny incident, the actress replied: “I’m not the bride, I’m the bride’s sister. She is right there [Aiman directed the guest].”

No wonder, such incidents happen when identical twins are present at the same time.

Here’s the video:

Actress Aiman Khan donned a tea pink attire embellished with fine silver embroidery. The look was all about rosy pink hues. She complimented her exquisite look with heavy earrings and a beautiful hairstyle.

On Sunday night, newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram threw a grand reception for their friends, fellow stars and family members.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on September 10, looked straight out of a fairytale at their reception.

For the day, the actress slipped into a head-to-toe off-shoulder ivory tail gown which was absolutely breathtaking. She wore soft smokey eye-makeup with a touch of ivory glitter. The stunning and delicate diamond neckpiece with earrings were enough to adorn her entire exquisite look.

The event rolled out under a well-set stage for the couple. The joyful groom looked dapper in a black suit paired with a maroon tie.

Earlier, the Baandi starlet had mentioned that fans still confuse her and Minal with each other.

“I haven’t been on the screen for a while, however still whenever I go to a mall, people recognize me and at times confuse me with my sister Minal.”

“I have experienced middle-aged women coming to me and schooling me for projects I haven’t even done.” she added that after Jalan‘s broadcast an elderly lady confronted her for doing that role.

She had narrated a hilarious incident, when a middle-aged woman came to her at a mall and confronted her for playing Nisha in Jalan, which was actually performed by her sister, Minal. She stated, “A lady came to me and asked me how can you do such a character?” Aiman was taken aback by the overwhelming situation, and replied saying “It’s not me, it’s my sister, Minal”.