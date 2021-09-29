WATCH: Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz showcases her singing skills
Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun, a very popular character from the drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul, mesmerized fans with her singing skills.
The actress took to her Instagram to share a singing video of herself along with her friends. Spotted in a car, Hande Subaşı was seen showcasing her singing skills. The adorable trio enthusiastically sings the song and then broke into chuckles.
The bold and beautiful Turkish star is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.
Hande, 37, was previously married to Can Tursan from 2012 to 2016.
She is a beauty pageant titleholder of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition. Since then she has appeared in over nine films and various dramas including globally hit historic drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.
