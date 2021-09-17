Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral

Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has shared her video in a car which goes viral on social media.

Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from netizens for her bold personality, and is mostly known for her involvement in political parties has recently shared a video in a car while driving on her Instagram handle.

Have a look:

In the video, she can be seen enjoying the song Manali Trance while driving.

She usually shared her videos while driving a car on her Instgaram account.

It should be noted that earlier Hareeem was enjoying her vacation in Turkey.