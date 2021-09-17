Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral

Raba NoorWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 11:51 pm
Hareem Shah car video

Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has shared her video in a car which goes viral on social media.

Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from netizens for her bold personality, and is mostly known for her involvement in political parties has recently shared a video in a car while driving on her Instagram handle.

Have a look:

In the video, she can be seen enjoying the song Manali Trance while driving.

She usually shared her videos while driving a car on her Instgaram account.

It should be noted that earlier Hareeem was enjoying her vacation in Turkey.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power

Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her 'susral' goes viral

The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram...
5 hours ago
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
5 hours ago
Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills. Recently...
5 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to find a balance between career and motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence is looking forward to starting a family with her husband,...
6 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat wins heart in red floral t-shirt, see photos

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry. She...