WATCH: Hareem Shah takes internet by storm with her swimming clip

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

A throwback clip of the TikTok star swimming in the pool is doing rounds all over the internet. Hareem Shah shared the video of herself while swimming, on Instagram.

Take a look:

In the aforementioned video, donning an all-black wet t-shirt, Shah has taken the internet by storm with her video.

Earlier, Hareem Shah caused a tumult as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Probing into the puzzle, it still remains unsolved as the identity of her groom remains hidden.

Her engagement and marriage went viral when she shared photos of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram.

She had also shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on June 23 but did not caption the photos.

Later, the TikToker had updated her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey as she went to enjoy her honeymoon period there.

She had been sharing multiple videos while shopping on her Instagram handle to keep her fans glued to her feed.

Note that Hareem gained popularity when her videos with prominent politicians, religious figures and celebrities went viral.

After gaining fame from TikTok, Shah also showed the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.