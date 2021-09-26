Watch Kareena Kapoor enjoys Briyani sent over by Saif Ali’s co-star Prabhas

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her meal on Instagram Stories on Saturday night. She gorged herself on biryani delivered by star Prabhas.

“When Bahubali sends you biryani it’s gotta be the best. Thank you Prabhas for this insane meal,” she wrote and added the Adipurush hashtag. Prabhas and Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen together in Adipurush, an adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

Prabhas plays a character inspired by Lord Ram in Adipurush, while Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Sunny Singh plays Laxman. Saif plays Lankesh, a villain inspired by Ravana, the demon ruler of Lanka.

About teaming up with Saif for the first time, Prabhas had earlier said, “I am excited about working with a talented actor like Saif Ali Khan. To be featuring alongside such a great actor on the big screen is a matter of pride for me.”