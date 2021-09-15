WATCH: Katrina Kaif reveals she is ‘unusually excited’ for grocery shopping

Katrina Kaif shared a video of herself at a grocery on Instagram Stories, saying she was ‘unusually excited’ You can see it here.

Katrina Kaif was seen shopping in a supermarket wearing an oversized pink hoodie, trousers, and white sneakers. She shared a video on Instagram Stories, stating that she was ‘unusually excited’ to go grocery shopping.

“Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am,” Katrina wrote. In the clip, she could be seen looking at the different aisles of a supermarket in the largely empty store.

Earlier this week, Katrina bid farewell to Turkey’s Cappadocia with an Instagram post. She shared a picture from a dinner with her host Yakup Dinler and wrote, “Bye bye cappadocia @dinleryakup thank u for all your hospitality @kayakapi.” It is not known if she is still in the country.

Katrina Kaif is currently filming Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The shoot began in Russia and continued in Turkey. According to reports, the team would next head to Austria. Emraan Hashmi is rumored to be playing the antagonist, however, this is yet to be confirmed.