WATCH: Kylie Jenner caresses her growing baby bump in a beautiful video

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and the expectant mother isn’t afraid to show off her expanding baby bump.

Kylie Jenner embraced her baby belly while doing a mirror selfie video in a recent Instagram store. Jenner was photographed in the changing room wearing a long grey coat and cradling her baby bump.

Kylie posted the adorable video with no caption. The cosmetics mogul was dressed in a grey overcoat and dark leggings in the mirror selfie video. Kylie flaunted her midriff in the video, tenderly placing her fingertips on her naked baby bump.

Jenner looked stunning with her pregnancy glow and gorgeous open tresses that were styled in a messy way.

Throughout her second pregnancy, Kylie has been extremely active on social media. She also recently uploaded an Instagram story in which she went for a trip and took a photo of her bump while driving and said “belly’s getting big” with two heart emojis.

Jenner and Scott just returned to Los Angeles after spending time with the rapper’s family and their daughter Stormi Webster in Houston.