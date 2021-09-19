WATCH: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram sets couple goals in matching outfit

Raba NoorWeb Editor

19th Sep, 2021. 09:32 pm
Minal Khan

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram set the major couple goals in recent clicks.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on September 10 shared their adorable clicks wearing the same color outfits and we can say this real couple goals.

Have a look at their pictures:

In the pictures, the Jalan actress donned an all-black glittery front open net gown with an elegant silver earpiece and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail, and completed her look with subtle makeup whereas her husband Ahnsa Moshin Ikram wearing a black kurta shalwar with a wristwatch the couple looks oh-so-stunning in this eye to eye pictures.

