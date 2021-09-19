Watch Netizens compares Meesha Shafi’s new hairstyle to Keanu Reeves

Meesha Shafi, an actress, model, and singer, pushes the definition of innovation to new heights by demonstrating originality in a variety of entertainment activities. However, Miss Shafi’s killer haircut may tempt you to visit the salon as well.

Meesha has made an appearance on the internet with a promising haircut that hints at rebellion and flair, as shown in a photo circulating on social media. Meesha’s hair is long enough to reach her ears, and she has selected a straight cut with cute front bangs.

Users on social media are comparing the Pakistani singer to 57-year-old Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, with one netizen claiming that Meesha is giving off Keanu Reeves vibes.

Gladly, Meesha has no problem with being compared to the renowned actor and has responded with: “not mad at this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Many users have expressed their displeasure with the similarity and asked that it not be used to disparage Mr. Reeves by comparing him to Miss Shafi.