Watch netizens criticize Sarah Khan for showing her baby bump

The rising star of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sarah Khan, who made it to the list of the Most Beautiful Women of 2021 recently, has dropped the latest snap cradling her growing baby bump.

Uploading the picture to her Instagram, Sarah Khan posed for the camera while she placed her hand on her growing baby bump.

The actress, who got married in July 2020, is expecting her first child with singer Falak Shabir. She captioned the sweet image, “I can not wait to hold you in my arms InshAllah,” along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah, who is expecting her first child with singer Falak Shabir, looks stunning in her most recent photo.

After Sarah’s recent photo became viral on social media, critical remarks began to flood the comments area. Sarah Khan was chastised by the internet for flaunting her baby bump. Take a peek!