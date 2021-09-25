Watch Netizens criticizes Sonya Hussyn for her bold look and her ‘beqaboo’ ponytail

Netizens are blown away by actress Sonya Hussyn’s latest photo session, which depicts the Pakistani star emitting feelings of class, elegance, and high-quality clothes, however, social media users have expressed their displeasure with the actress’ ill-mannered pony-tail.

Sonya Hussyn has shared some photos on her Instagram account in which she is dressed in a suit with a dark color scheme. Hussyn went for a bold makeup look, using a lot of kohl on her eyelids for a smokey effect and keeping her hair in a sleek ponytail.

However, if you look at the ponytail activity in Sonya’s recent Instagram photo shoots, you’ll notice that her hair is mostly hanging in the air, most likely to give the photo shoot a classy yet innovative touch.

But netizens who never fail to express their opinions on the silliest of things believe that Sonya’s ponytail has a mind of its own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

A certain social media user commented underneath Sonya’s post: “Ajj kal apki pony hawa mein kuch zada hi urr rahi hai.”

Hussyn decided to approach the comments regulating around her ponytail with full on humour and her response comprised of: “Beqaboo”.