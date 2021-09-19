WATCH: Saeeda Imtiaz’s bold photos draw severe criticism from the netizens

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

19th Sep, 2021. 02:53 pm
Saeeda Imtiaz

Saeeda Imtiaz is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model with a wide range of roles. Her superb performance and faultless beauty have won the hearts of millions of people. She received the same amount of affection and admiration from people on both sides of the border as an actress.

Saeeda Imtiaz is well-known for her major role in Imran Khan’s yet-to-be-released biography. Saeeda is making a name for herself in the industry thanks to her dedication and talent.

Saeeda just posted a shot from her recent bold photoshoot for an upcoming project on her Instagram account. Saeeda is dressed in a crimson short frock with a hat on her head.

Saeeda Imtiaz Faces Public Criticism On Her Recent Pictures

The actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold images have sparked outrage on the internet. The keyboard warriors were quick to express their thoughts on Saeeda’s most recent photos, so take a look!

